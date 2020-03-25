Coronavirus: Joe Wicks Urges Nation to Use Exercise to Boost Mood During Outbreak | News News

%MINIFYHTML0863627e904b21031631d4d686be1a8711% %MINIFYHTML0863627e904b21031631d4d686be1a8712%









Personal trainer Joe Wicks has emphasized the importance of exercise when isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fitness blogger, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, launched online physical education lessons to help people stay active during the lockdown.

They have played live on their YouTube channel and have been hugely popular, with Wednesday's episode viewed more than 1.8 million times as the British public struggles to stay in shape behind closed doors.

"Try to use exercise as a way to elevate your mood, change your mindset, and stay positive," he said. Sky Sports News.

"I spend a lot of time at home, it's already my office, I make my videos and content here, so physically I feel like I'm doing what I normally do.

Wicks gives one of his free online physical education lessons

"It's hard not being able to go for a coffee or a walk, things that I normally do, but we stay positive, I'm an optimistic guy, I know we're going to get through this."

"I know it is difficult, but we will all reconnect, so get up and move today."