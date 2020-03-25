Coronavirus in Minnesota: website that tracks our cell phones for social distance research – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota received an "A,quot; rating for social distancing on Tuesday.

The letter rating came from the Unacast website. They claim that Minnesotans have reduced the amount of travel by approximately 45% and determined this data by tracking our cell phones.

Mark Lanterman was formally in the United States Secret Service Electronic Crime Task Force, and is now the CTO of Computer Forensic Services in Minneapolis. He says Unacast bought our app data that we already have on our phones.

"Most app developers make more money selling our personal information than they sell us a 99-cent app," said Lanterman. "We must make sure that we are really reading the fine print when we are installing applications on our devices."

Lanterman says the most common data from our phones being sold is our active location in real time. Unacast accessed location data that was so specific that it tracked the latitude, longitude, and altitude of the people whose data it purchased.

“It is active location information. So if you decide to get in a car and drive downtown, there is a record of that. If you are parked on the fifth floor of a parking ramp, you know it is on the fifth floor of the parking ramp, very specific and in real time, "said Lanterman.

Unacast won't say what apps they bought, but Lanterman says most of us are likely to have them on our phones.

"Without a doubt, these are some of the most popular apps in the app store," said Lanterman. "Every time we get the convenience of technology, we always give up a little bit of security."