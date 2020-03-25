Coronavirus in Minnesota: the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases to 287 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – State health authorities announced Wednesday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 287, from 262 on Tuesday.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, the majority of positive cases so far are on the Twin Cities subway, where in Hennepin County alone more than 100 people have tested positive for the disease.

Still, the virus appears to be spreading throughout Minnesota, from St. Louis and Clay counties north to Fillmore and Blue Earth counties in southern Minnesota.

More than 10,000 people have been screened in the state, health officials say. Of these, more than two dozen are currently hospitalized.

So far, only one person has died from the disease. Meanwhile, more than 100 people have recovered and they are no longer required to be isolated.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.