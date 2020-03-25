Coronavirus in Minnesota: "Small Pantry,quot; movement gathering steam during COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – People look for meaningful ways to give back during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Sauk Rapids family found an easy and practical way to help. They replaced the books in their Little Free Library with food. It is his way of spreading love, and it is a movement that is beginning to take off.

%MINIFYHTML09cbd1be9619e90640744fcd92388f9c11% %MINIFYHTML09cbd1be9619e90640744fcd92388f9c12%

Someone shared the idea with Mindy Thomes on Facebook. Soon, she and her parents traded books in each of their libraries for non-perishable products.

"We wanted to find a way to give to our community and find a way that people don't necessarily have to ask for help," said Thomes.

The note on the door says, "Take what you need, save some for others, donate, help, and spread love."

"We know it can be a real struggle for those families, especially if they don't have a job right now, so we just wanted to make sure we could help supply a little bit of supplies that is something they need," Thomes said.

They have been able to look out the window, see people drop donations, and seek help. It has touched the Thomes family.

"It just feels good to know that our community is using this resource and that we can help provide some comfort," said Thomes.

Her children help stock the pantry and keep it tidy. It is a kindness lesson.

"I keep saying, 'We may not have it all, but we give what we do.' So that they know there are others who are fighting, we want them to know and have a generous heart," Thomes said. .

Small free libraries in the subway have started to become pantries. And it takes off across the country as well, as people share their locations on social media.

"It's about spreading love, and this world can use more love. If we just help a little here and there, we can go far in this world," said Thomes.

There is still no established way to get to know all the free small libraries that have been transformed. But the next time you pass one while you go for a walk, look. It is there if you need it. They also accept contributions if you are able to help.

Thomes is located at 1201 Meadows Drive in Sauk Rapids. Her parents' pantry is a few miles away at 616 11th St. N.

There is a small official pantry. Click here to find a designated pantry.