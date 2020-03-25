Coronavirus in Minnesota: Schools Donating Medical Supplies to Fight COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML52bbda77d8f2a70db217649a42c19c6511% %MINIFYHTML52bbda77d8f2a70db217649a42c19c6512%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In Hennepin County, schools graciously donate medical supplies.
Today, Wayzata schools donated hundreds of N95 respirator masks and a thousand allergy-safe gloves.
The University of St. Thomas provided gloves, face shields, respirators, and protective suits, plus an additional special donation, some thank you cards for first responders.
Three Rivers Park at Elm Creek will also be a donation site, in the ski chalet parking lot Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m.