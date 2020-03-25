Coronavirus in Minnesota: Olympic "emotional roller coaster,quot; postponement for gopher gymnast Shane Wiskus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics delayed a year, it has left athletes in the balance.

This is particularly true for college athletes like Shane Wiskus of the University of Minnesota, who is also a competitor to the United States Team.

“You plan this years in advance. You're like, "Well, what are the steps? When will I start training routines? All those kinds of things," Wiskus said. “To get hit with that, you have nowhere to train, what are you going to do in the gym? How are you going to prepare? That's kind of an emotional roller coaster where you know you're not giving your athletes the best chance. "

Wiskus, whose strong season for the Gophers was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, was one of the athletes who made their voices heard when USA Gymnastics asked for their opinions.

"They sent out a poll a couple of days ago, trying to get everyone's stance in the world of gymnastics, and I voted to postpone a year just for the sole purpose of not being able to train," Wiskus said.

With no gyms available, his usual training regimen has been modified.

"That can really push people back. Even a week off, at least in gymnastics, can, you know, delay me two months, "he said.

But postponing games could be positive.

“It gives me some time to focus on some of my weaknesses. For example, the pommel has been, you know, historically a weak event for me. So now, if it's postponed a full year, I have 365 days to improve as much as I can at that event, "Wiskus said.