Coronavirus in Minnesota: Mayo Clinic Researchers to Work on COVID-19 Treatment Options – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Mayo Clinic researchers are ready to begin clinical trials to evaluate therapy options for treating COVID-19.

An infectious disease doctor told Up News Info that they are considering various treatment options, including antiviral medications and immune modulators.

%MINIFYHTML1f5c3b4e12d3b6effae6d95aa21183fc13% %MINIFYHTML1f5c3b4e12d3b6effae6d95aa21183fc14%

Dr. Stacey Rizza said the trials would include the use of antibodies from a patient who was already infected.

%MINIFYHTML1f5c3b4e12d3b6effae6d95aa21183fc15% %MINIFYHTML1f5c3b4e12d3b6effae6d95aa21183fc16%

Dr. Rizza also said that an old anti-malaria medication called hydroxychloroquine has been a treatment option that is being tested. That is the drug that President Donald Trump has been endorsing.

"It appears to have some kind of effect on the COVID-19 virus, but right now it's very antidotal," said Dr. Rizza. "It has not undergone rigorous placebo control trials to see if it cannot be effective in treating people or preventing infections."

Dr. Rizza said that the Mayo Clinic now has the ability to screen thousands of people per day. They hope it will be available soon to anyone who needs a test.