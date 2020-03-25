Coronavirus in Minnesota: how a couple gets creative while quarantined – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minneapolis couple is getting creative with their date nights by thinking outside the box.

Husband and wife Grant and Missy Dietrich generally have an appointment once a week.

%MINIFYHTML88bf1fb9027a3668cb9cb4e1db7aeb4611% %MINIFYHTML88bf1fb9027a3668cb9cb4e1db7aeb4612%

"Date nights are important because they commit you to each other," Grant said. "Otherwise, you will be so caught up in the day to day of normal life."

They decided to keep the tradition, but had to be more creative while distancing themselves socially from others.

The couple agreed to pick up takeaway food on the sidewalk. Grant drove around the block to pick up Missy before fetching food.

"I put on real clothes, put on makeup and combed my hair," said Missy.

When they got home, the couple made a makeshift bowling alley in their living room using a basketball and rolls of paper towels as pins.

But Missy didn't know that Grant also had other plans in store. He had established different rooms, including a home casino, a sports bar, and a dance club. Each room had a sign with a name that had a family or friend connection.

"I had no idea," said Missy. "I think my favorite part of the date was the dance club, which is our bathroom and when we entered there, it had the music at full volume, the lights on and off like it was a disco."

The couple said they hope they can inspire others to try a creative date at home if they are eager to go out during a stressful time.

"We all have to get away from television and just reunite with your partner or reunite with your family," Grant said.

Also, it is much cheaper than a night in the casino.