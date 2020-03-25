Coronavirus in Minnesota: Healthcare systems prepare to host patients in stadiums and hotels – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML383b445d526840d81401f6eb70eefec211% %MINIFYHTML383b445d526840d81401f6eb70eefec212%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the Minnesota health care system prepares for an avalanche of patients needing treatment for COVID-19, Governor Tim Walz said the state may seek help beyond hospitals.

"Working with the (Army) Corps of Engineers, we will be able to transfer our arenas or our stadiums to hospitals," Walz said.

While he did not elaborate on which sands were on his radar, Dr. John Hick with Hennepin Health care said the options also include hotels or public buildings. However, these options are not the immediate focus, according to Dr. Rahul Koranne, president and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

"The first business right now is to understand what we can do within the walls of the hospital to deal with the surge that may be coming at us," said Koranne.

For example, Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul has been converted to strictly treat patients with COVID-19. Hennepin Healthcare is prepared to add 38 ICU beds if necessary.

Governor Walz said the state has a total of 235 ICU beds. If Minnesotans hadn't made any social distancing, he said all beds would have been filled in six weeks. Through social distancing, it should take 11 weeks.

READ MORE: What should and should not be done in our "stay home,quot; order

As healthcare facilities work to make those changes to accommodate COVID-19 patients, Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis has come a long way.

Chief Operating Officer Steve Waderich says that in just 10 days, Abbott Northwestern converted 63 patient rooms into suites with negative airflow, meaning air enters rather than exits when you open the room door.

"We thought it was going to take weeks," Waderich said.

It is critical, considering that the virus adheres to particles in the air.

"We want to maintain air flow to patient care so that it doesn't go out into the common corridors where our staff could be walking, and people could be in that area," Waderich said.

The next priorities are to reassign staff and ensure they have sufficient personal protective equipment, as well as the necessary equipment for patient care.

But Dr. Koranne said the best way to ensure that hospitals don't feel overwhelmed is for people to continue social distancing and stay at home.

He added that more ICU beds have recently been made available across the state thanks to people who have canceled elective surgeries.

Dr. Hick also says that Minnesota has more than 1,000 fans, with half of them in the Twin Cities.