Mexico has now entered the second phase of its battle against the coronavirus.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been strongly criticized for minimizing the pandemic, which has registered 367 infections.

Many of the country's working classes are the most vulnerable to the virus.

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports.