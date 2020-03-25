Coronavirus: How Steph Curry Stays Fit at Home | NBA News

With the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus, Steph Curry and the rest of his fellow Warriors cannot use the facilities of the Chase Center.

And how ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported last week, players are not allowed to use team facilities or, as stated in a memo sent by the league, to train at any non-team training or practice facility, essentially leaving players without no other option than trying to train at home while they and the league try to figure out what the next steps will be.

So what can Curry do to stay fit?

"He has a pretty nice training area there at home," Brandon Payne, the two-time NBA MVP personal trainer, said Monday morning. Bay Arena KNBR 680 radio station.

"He doesn't have a basketball court, but he does have things he can do outdoors. He has a nice place where he can lift and do his strength work."

"He's a little bit ahead of the game, while some of these younger guys who live in apartments and condos really don't have that luxury. So planning and trying to do things for them is a little bit more challenging."

Ayesha Curry posted this on Instagram last week:

And the image below gives you an idea of ​​the space in your backyard:

It is simply unprecedented that no one knows when things will return to normal.

"Everyone has to find ways to stay and stay active because when they come back, I have a feeling there won't be any kind of long lead-time (to a season restart)," Payne said.

Image:

Stephen Curry celebrates after doing a golf trick shot at home



"I have a feeling it will be pretty fast because we are so hungry for sports, and so entertained by entertainment, that there will be a bit of pressure to rush things."

How Steph Curry stays fit at home during the coronavirus breakdown originally appeared on the NBC Sports Bay Area