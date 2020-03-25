Coronavirus hits Kennedy Space Center, further complicating NASA plans – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb49aee0f3c8c0329a7e18f110c77d87811% %MINIFYHTMLb49aee0f3c8c0329a7e18f110c77d87812%

The coronavirus was confirmed in an employee of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA is trying to keep its various missions on time, recently declaring that the Mars 2020 mission is still underway, at least for the time being.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 had not been at the facility for at least 10 days before testing positive for the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every possible industry in one way or another, and the United States' space program is no different. NASA has closed several of its centers, forcing staff to work from home and only allowing critical mission personnel to access certain facilities. Now, just a day after the agency released a statement detailing its plans for the immediate future, Florida today reports that an employee at Kennedy Space Center tested positive for the virus.

The employee was reportedly last present at the facility for 10 days before testing positive for the virus and had already been working from home under NASA's mandate to do so. Still, it is unclear whether the individual was infected during his last days at the center.

Speaking to Florida Today, NASA spokesman Tracy Young explained that the agency is optimistic that the virus has not spread among employees of the Kennedy Space Center.

"This employee was the last one at the center more than 10 days ago," Young told the store. "Based on the circumstances and the time that has elapsed since the employee was on site, we believe it was acquired after they started remote work and that there is no additional risk at this person's center."

It is unclear what the agency is basing that assumption on. COVID-19 has been shown to cause few or even zero symptoms for two weeks, making it difficult, if not impossible, to determine the exact window in which a person was contagious. However, the space center says it is taking the matter seriously and that the health and safety of its workforce is a priority.

Just yesterday, NASA released an updated forecast of its upcoming missions, revealing that Mars 2020 is on schedule for now. Other projects, including work on the frequently delayed James Webb Space Telescope, will face more delays as work on those missions temporarily stops.

The Kennedy Space Center is one of NASA's largest facilities, employing about 10,000 staff members. The mandatory work-from-home order applies to all NASA centers, so the current number of staff at Kennedy should already be minimal. It is unclear whether this recently confirmed case of COVID-19 will affect the work still being done by "critical,quot; employees at the center.

Looking forward to additional updates from NASA in the future, as the agency has been good with timely updates to its plans in the wake of the pandemic.

