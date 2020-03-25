Coronavirus: Herat emerges as the epicenter of Afghanistan | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML339c1885a2ab785ae36fdbb2302a9ccc11% %MINIFYHTML339c1885a2ab785ae36fdbb2302a9ccc12%

Kabul, Afghanistan – As the number of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan increases, the western province of Herat has become the epicenter of the country's outbreak, with at least 54 of the total 75 reported cases in the country.

Thousands of Afghans have returned to Herat from neighboring Iran, where at least 1,800 people have died from the pandemic.

But most of them do not appear to have been quarantined to control the spread of the virus that has infected more than 400,000 and killed at least 18,000 people worldwide.

Government efforts to persuade people to maintain social distancing have proved futile amid the avalanche of returnees from Iran and a general lack of adherence to security guidelines.

A common objection to the closure of Afghan cities is that the government will not be able to recoup the economic losses suffered by daily workers and street vendors (Mohammad Aref Karimi / Al Jazeera)

A member of a government delegation that traveled to Herat earlier this week expressed surprise at the situation there.

"I thought I would see masks and protective gloves everywhere I turn, but it was nothing like that. Only one, maybe 2 percent of people wore masks and gloves," said the official, who was not authorized to speak. with them. the media about evaluations.

Province rejected security measures

The official said that both the government and security forces called for measures that leaders and decision-makers in the province rejected. total.

Among them was the suspension of communal prayers, an action taken by countries such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Turkey and Egypt.

"Religious leaders were specifically asked to close mosques as a matter of public health, but they said 'No, the people of Afghanistan will not distance themselves from their faith or from the mosque'."

For weeks, the Ministry of Public Health had asked the Kabul government to order the complete closure of Herat city, a measure initially rejected by Herat and Kabul officials, despite having obtained public support online.

Many Afghans have taken social media, calling for firm action against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the authorities placed Herat, Zaranj (capital of Nimroz province) and Farah (capital of Farah province) under curfew during the day.

It remains to be seen if hundreds of worshipers will flock to the historic grand blue-domed mosque in central Herat on Friday, as they have done every week so far.

Initially, government officials declined the closure, fearing its impact on the country's struggling economy.

Herat residents fear that a confinement will have a devastating impact on their province.

Haroon Azimi, a Herat-based photographer, said calls for a blockade do not take into account the economic reality in Afghanistan.

"There are countless people who depend on a daily salary in Herat, they are already facing a difficult time, but a quarantine would only make things worse for them."

Although Herat is considered one of Afghanistan's shopping malls, it still relies heavily on small and medium-sized businesses that rely almost entirely on daily, direct cash transactions.

The Afghan government and private companies have issued numerous commercials and programs to increase awareness of security precautions (Mohammad Aref Karimi / Al Jazeera)

Hamid, a Herat resident in his 20s, agreed.

"How would people recover from being without income for days, weeks or even months at a time. We don't know when this will end, a quarantine would lead to starvation across the province for who knows how long," he said. Al Jazeera

Hamid, who has traveled to the Afghanistan-Iran border in recent weeks, says these curfews may have come too late.

Half of the population may be infected

According to UN estimates, tens of thousands of people have arrived in Herat from Iran in recent weeks. Among them are thousands who have already returned to their homes in other provinces.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Public Health show that although the clear majority of COVID-19 cases come from Herat, the disease has reached 11 other provinces, in the south, east and north of the country.

The country's health ministry said Tuesday that half the country's population could be infected with the virus.

Herat residents who spoke to Al Jazeera echoed this sentiment, saying that unless the Islam Gala crossing between Herat and the Iranian city of Mashhad is closed, little can be done to contain the virus at this time.

According to the United Nations, only Monday saw at least 1,100 people return to Afghanistan through Islam Qala. The return of the Afghans has been one of the biggest sources of coronavirus-related concerns in Afghanistan.

Sebghatullah, 25, had gone to Iran in search of work in early 2020, but earlier this week he decided to return home.

Like millions of other Afghans in Iran, Sebghatullah subsisted as a daily worker, mainly working on construction sites, but he soon realized that even being on the fringes of Iranian society could not protect him from the specter of the coronavirus.

"There was no one leaving, there was no work, and they forced us to be quarantined for hours on end. If we went out, it was for work, and then they pushed us back inside."

Sebghatullah said that with everything in Iran detained, he had no choice but to return to Afghanistan.

"At least here there are fewer cases of coronavirus," he said.

Although the Afghan health system is currently in a state where there is only Three Doctors for every 10,000 patients, Afghans at the Islam Qala crossing said they would rather take risks in Afghanistan.

"Everyone around us had the disease, everywhere he was there was a coronavirus, and we did not know if Iranian hospitals would treat us because we are Afghans," said Mohammad Hanif, a middle-aged man who was returning with his family. .