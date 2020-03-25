Coronavirus: Former NBA player Jason Collins reveals positive test | NBA News

Former NBA player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Collins said on Twitter that he believes he caught him on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.

I have tested positive for COVID19. I think I got it during a trip to New York earlier this month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wednesday, March 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then a cough. – Jason Collins (@ jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Collins said he sought treatment as recently as Saturday and is considering coming back for more.

"On Saturday I went to the emergency room and got tested and talked to some documents about the tightness in my chest," Collins tweeted. "Now I'm at home resting but I'm still experiencing some tension and could return to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clean, which is obviously good."

Collins, 41, played 13 NBA seasons between 2001 and 2014, and spent more than seven years with the Nets.

He came out as gay in May 2013 and retired after the 2013-14 season.

Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 735 career games (477 starts).

His twin brother Jarron also played in the NBA, and is currently an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

At least 10 active players have tested positive for the coronavirus, but only five have been identified: Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and Marcus of the Boston Celtics Smart.

