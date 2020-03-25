coronavirus: Flipkart resumes operations, Amazon in talks with government – Latest news

After temporarily suspending all its operations and services during the closure of COVID-19, retailer Flipkart said on Wednesday that it will resume its grocery and essential services after the government guarantee.

There were massive disruptions on day 1 of the 21-day shutdown as local authorities, including the police, did not allow the delivery men to move, even harassed and beat them.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, said the government has assured the company that it will resume its essential services.

%MINIFYHTMLa399e148384ae4369c7ee6c4d75bbdac11% %MINIFYHTMLa399e148384ae4369c7ee6c4d75bbdac12%

"We have been assured the smooth and safe passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and we are resuming our grocery and essential goods services later today," Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

"We are very grateful for the clarification provided by the government and local state authorities on the operation of electronic commerce as & # 39; essential service & # 39; during the closure," he added.

There were multiple reports of beaten delivery men. Twitter users posted photos of some delivery men with bruises on their bodies.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company appreciates that the government has recognized that electronic commerce is essential to help citizens stay at home and maintain social distance.

"We are working with the central government and local authorities, asking them to urgently assist us with detailed operational procedures on the ground, to ensure delivery of priority products such as household staples, health and hygiene products, disinfectants, infant formulas and Medical supplies are safely nationwide to our clients' homes without any interruption, "the spokesperson said.

Millions of people in cities were left defenseless in homes, as essential items such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish, etc.

Later, the orders dried up.

In a message to customers, the grocery and milk delivery website MilkBasket said it was forced to dump 15,000 liters of milk and 10,000 kg of vegetables.

