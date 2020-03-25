Coronavirus fears continue to undermine travel, leaving many airline flights nearly empty – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML768a05b98fe1489317b70d244ee938f211% %MINIFYHTML768a05b98fe1489317b70d244ee938f212%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – There is almost silence on the planes, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport, as airline service in the United States is on the verge of collapse. Fears about the coronavirus have resulted in nearly empty planes and the outbreaks have left some air traffic control towers empty.

Even with very short schedules, airlines are consolidating some of the remaining flights because passengers don't show up.

An official of a major US airline. The US, which asked that they and their airline not be identified, marked more than a dozen flights that departed Tuesday morning with fewer than 10 passengers on board. In some cases, the pilots and flight attendants outnumbered the passengers.

The official said the average flight was just over 20% full and that figure is expected to reach teens by the weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said it examined 331,000 people at airport checkpoints on Monday, an 86% decrease from the corresponding Monday a year ago, more than 2.4 million people passed through checkpoints.

Major airlines are drawing up plans in case they should close domestic flights due to a lack of air traffic controllers or airport inspectors.

"We have plans in case that happens," the airline official said. "It is a serious situation."

An official from another major operator called it "prudent contingency planning,quot; as health experts advise against gathering more than 10 people.

"We have no plans to voluntarily land, (but) we are wary of government actions … that could force us to land the airline," such as the Federal Aviation Administration shutting down control towers or airspace or the governors they order the closure of the airports, said the person, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the planning that has not been made public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that government agencies were considering ordering the closure of virtually all passenger flights within the US. USA The newspaper said, however, that President Donald Trump and his advisers are reluctant to order a closure in part because passenger planes also carry US mail. USA load.

The FAA, which provides air traffic control across the country, declined to comment on whether the agency was considering ordering a shutdown. "We don't comment on speculation," said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor. "The FAA is focused on the health and safety of its workforce while continuing to provide a safe air transportation system."

The airport towers at Chicago Midway International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas remained closed Tuesday, almost a week after closing because some employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. FAA workers at eight other facilities also tested positive.

Administration officials have repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility of stopping domestic air travel, saying that such a closure was not imminent. Trump said Monday that he was not considering new travel restrictions.

"They thought we were going to have bans within the United States. We didn't do that, "he said in a White House briefing." We won't have that. Hopefully that will take care of itself. "

Airlines and their unions are pressing Washington for help. A Senate Republican proposal would provide $ 50 billion in loans and another $ 8 billion for cargo carriers, but airlines say they need cash subsidies to avoid layoffs in an industry that employs about 750,000 people.

House Democrats are proposing $ 40 billion in subsidies to airlines and contractors to preserve pay and benefits for workers. Democrats would add provisions that include telling airlines to cut carbon emissions in half by 2050 and including union representatives on their boards. Prominent Republicans in the House of Representatives immediately dismissed the proposal.

Reports that Congress and the Trump administration were bridging their differences and closing on a deal on a massive stimulus bill, sent airline and general market shares higher on Tuesday. American Airlines gained 36%, United Airlines increased 26% and Delta gained 21%. However, all three remain below 50% throughout the year.

US airlines have already cut most of their international flights and have announced plans to reduce service within the US. USA Up to 40% in April. Those drastic planned cuts in service now seem hopelessly optimistic, given the few people who continue to fly.

About 8,500 US flights were canceled Tuesday, according to the FlightAware tracking service. In some cases, airlines consolidated flights to avoid flying empty planes.

United Airlines canceled 51% of its flights, American cut 46% of its hours, and Delta cut 38% in the late afternoon, according to FlightAware. Southwest canceled 15%.

Fewer flights have left fewer people for TSA officers to examine. As recently as March 8, TSA examined more than 2 million travelers, but the numbers have dropped almost every day since then. There are also fewer screeners.

The TSA said 24 inspectors and six other employees at 14 US airports. USA They have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past two weeks. The most recent confirmed cases were at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County, Indianapolis International Airport and McCarran in Las Vegas.

According to an industry trade group, the new virus and a global recession will cause more financial harm to airlines than previously estimated.

The International Air Transport Association said Tuesday that it now estimates that worldwide passenger revenue could drop as much as $ 252 billion, or 44%, compared to last year due to declining travel. That is based on strict travel restrictions that last up to three months, followed by a slow economic recovery.

Less than three weeks ago, the group estimated that the virus could cut airline revenue by as much as $ 113 billion compared to 2019, before a new round of travel restrictions that have halted most international air travel.

Delta Air Lines is the largest and most profitable airline in the world. On Tuesday, Standard & Poor’s lowered Delta’s investment grade credit rating to speculative or garbage status.

