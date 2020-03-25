Coronavirus: Doctor warns of & # 39; incoming disaster & # 39; in Gaza | News

%MINIFYHTML5b8da43425223f4342606349e98c39d311% %MINIFYHTML5b8da43425223f4342606349e98c39d312%

Montreal Canada – For years, Dr. Tarek Loubani has been guided by a simple principle: All patients, no matter where they live, should have the same access to high-quality medical care. But it is obvious to the Canadian-Palestinian emergency room doctor that this ideal is not yet a reality.

"I practiced in Canada and I practiced in Gaza, and I could see that my patients in Gaza were not receiving the same care," he told Al Jazeera this week, when the blocked Palestinian territory confirmed his first two cases of the new coronavirus. .

The global coronavirus pandemic has exposed stark global disparities in access to health care and medical equipment, as some countries are being devastated while others have so far managed to avoid a crisis.

The Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated places in the world, is expected to be among the hardest hit areas as experts fear chronic shortages and an already depleted healthcare system will exacerbate the spread of the virus.

Medical workers in Gaza are preparing for the worst, said Loubani, who spent two weeks working there last month. "People were so terrified because they knew they lived in a powder keg," he said. "And even these two cases represent such an incoming disaster."

3D printing supplies

As an emergency room physician in the Canadian province of Ontario, Loubani has worked with colleagues in Gaza to address some of the problems affecting the health system for several years.

In 2015, it raised more than $ 206,000 ($ 300,000 Canadians) to erect solar panels over a handful of hospitals across the Palestinian territory and provide a more consistent electricity supply amid frequent power outages. He also founded Project Glia, an open source charity that produces 3D printed medical equipment at a low cost. The group has helped deploy 3D-printed stethoscopes and tourniquets in Gaza.

Dr. Tarek Loubani, a Palestinian-Canadian doctor, poses for a photo with a 3D-printed stethoscope around his neck in Gaza City (File: Khalil Hamra / AP Photo)

For COVID-19, Glia has shared production plans for medical face shields, which front-line medical workers use when treating patients.

The face shields, which are being produced for use at Canadian facilities amid concerns of running out of supplies, are made from mylar and elastic, and cost $ 7 a unit to produce. They are also reusable, Loubani said.

He said the team would help bridge a gap in Canada, which is otherwise well equipped to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and where the government has mobilized various industries to manufacture supplies. But Loubani admitted that the masks alone would not dramatically change the reality of COVID-19 in Gaza.

"Face shields in Canada are great because that is what is missing. But in Gaza, it is not what is missing. It is like a bridge, but there are no ends on either side of this bridge."

Printers printing masks in London, Ontario pic.twitter.com/HPpXBdxT3z – Tarek Loubani (@trklou) March 22, 2020

& # 39; Nightmare scenario & # 39;

Under the Israeli-Egyptian blockade for more than a decade, the Gaza Strip faces a serious humanitarian crisis and its medical facilities are very tight. Many Palestinians in the territory do not have regular access to electricity, clean water or sanitation, a reality that could exacerbate the outbreak.

Serious concerns have also been raised that Gaza does not have enough coronavirus test kits to meet the needs of the local population, which numbers nearly two million people.

"Hospitals are not really ready yet," said Matthias Schmale, director of Gaza operations for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on March 20, just days before the first cases of coronavirus were reported.

Israeli human rights organization B & # 39; Tselem also said on March 23 that the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza would be "a massive disaster resulting entirely,quot; from the conditions created entirely by the Israeli blockade.

A Palestinian man, who wears a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease, watches as he works at a bakery in Gaza City (Mohammed Salem / Reuters)

"A failing health system, extreme poverty, dependence on humanitarian aid, dysfunctional infrastructure and harsh living conditions that compromise public health … combine with overcrowding to form a nightmare scenario," he said. the group in a statement.

Loubani said that in February, when he was last in Gaza, doctors did not have enough M95 gloves, masks or face masks, and many hospitals did not have respirators. That equipment is key to fighting the virus, making it difficult for patients to breathe and often requires intubation.

"The most frustrating part about the health system in Gaza is (that) we really know the answer, and the answer is the immediate end of the blockade, even if for a short period so that we can overcome this crisis," Loubani said.

"There is a certain amount of coronavirus that is inevitable in Gaza, but the disaster that we are about to observe is not inevitable."