Coronavirus: Conor McGregor's latest sports star promises a big donation | MMA News

Conor McGregor has teamed up with people like Roger Federer and Pep Guardiola to promise a big donation in the fight against Covid-19.

Details of the UFC superstar's € 1 million contribution to finance teams in his home province of Leinster emerged when he posted on Twitter a conversation with Irish politician Paschal Donohoe.

McGregor is the latest high-profile athlete to offer financial or practical aid, and Federer previously announced a donation of 1 million Swiss francs to vulnerable families in his home country.

Guardiola has pledged € 1 million to help fight the disease in Spain, where the number of deaths has now exceeded the total for China, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made similar donations.















And Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich have given 2 million euros between them.

Athletes continue to offer assistance in other ways, with boxer Amir Khan offering the use of his retail venue and events in Bolton to NHS staff such as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville. and Ryan Giggs have already done it with their hotels.