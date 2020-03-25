Coronavirus cases in Colorado are still expected to rise even as officials tighten social distancing measures.

%MINIFYHTMLc1ff8d90769b74f762af270fcf973f1911% %MINIFYHTMLc1ff8d90769b74f762af270fcf973f1912%

On Monday, when he ordered residents to stay home, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock implored, "We cannot allow our hospitals to be overwhelmed."

"So if you're sick, stay home," he said during a press conference. "If you're not sick, you should also stay home."

%MINIFYHTMLc1ff8d90769b74f762af270fcf973f1913% %MINIFYHTMLc1ff8d90769b74f762af270fcf973f1914%

The Denver stay-at-home order, along with similar ones in Boulder and San Miguel County, is one of the most aggressive steps local officials have taken to combat the spread of the new coronavirus in Colorado. These restrictions, along with state orders that limit crowds and close meeting places, are designed to keep Colorado residents at home.

%MINIFYHTMLc1ff8d90769b74f762af270fcf973f1915% %MINIFYHTMLc1ff8d90769b74f762af270fcf973f1916%

However, despite these strong measures of social distancing, state health officials and experts say Colorado could still see hundreds of thousands of people get sick, as the number of coronavirus cases is expected to grow exponentially. And it's unclear what will happen when state and local officials begin withdrawing these orders, including whether there will be an increase in cases as people re-enter society.

The outbreak is widespread and delays in testing for COVID-19, Respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus means that the number of cases confirmed by health officials is likely to be much less than the actual number of people in Colorado with the disease.

"Because the disease takes a long time to progress, people reach that state weeks after becoming infected," said Dr. William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "This means that when you realize you have a problem, it may be too late to prevent a catastrophic outbreak that will overwhelm healthcare systems."

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that other states across the country may soon face the same dire situation as his state, which has become a hotspot for the national peak and where the number of cases is doubles every three days.

There are more than 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, more than 3,200 people hospitalized and 210 deaths, Cuomo said during a press conference.

Hospitals in New York face shortages of ventilators and protective equipment as they see the number of patients increase. State officials are opening makeshift hospitals to treat the rapidly increasing number of patients.

"You will see this in cities across the country," Cuomo said, adding: "Where we are today will be in three weeks or four weeks or five weeks or six weeks. We are your future."

But comparing state cases is difficult due to a lack of consistent evidence. As of Monday, Colorado was ranked 12th in the USA USA by the number of confirmed cases, and tied for 11 by the number of deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

So far, there are more than 900 known cases of the new coronavirus in Colorado. Of these, 84 people are hospitalized and 11 people have died.

But state officials cautioned against comparing Colorado and New York, given differences in populations and testing capabilities.

However, experts warned that the number of new cases of coronavirus in Colorado may still reach a level that exhausts state hospitals. And the state health department is gearing up for the influx of patients by examining how to increase capacity, including observing bedrooms, empty buildings, and large gathering places.

"People need to take this very seriously," said Scott Bookman, who oversees the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's response to the new coronavirus.

"This is a deadly disease that is spreading, and although cases will be mild to moderate in 80% (of people), we expect to see thousands of cases across the state before this is done, if not hundreds of thousands ", said. .

Coronavirus in Colorado

"It doesn't stop him,quot;

Social distancing policies, such as orders to stay home and crowd limits, will slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Colorado. But it will take weeks for its effects to show because the policies were implemented after the disease was already widespread.

"It will probably continue to increase exponentially for a couple of weeks," said Ira Longini, co-director of the Center for Statistics and Quantitative Infectious Diseases at the University of Florida Institute of Emerging Pathogens. “The main thing it does is slow down the transmission (of the virus). It doesn't stop him. "

Social distancing can delay the transmission of the new coronavirus by increasing the physical distance between individuals. The new coronavirus is spread mainly when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and those within six feet of an infected person are at increased risk. Symptoms include cough, fever, body aches, fatigue, and shortness of breath, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

COVID-19 symptoms may be mild and feel like a cold in the first few days, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

Governor Jared Polis has ordered measures, such as the closure of schools and large gathering places, since state officials first confirmed the presence of the disease in Colorado on March 5, but failed to issue a state stay order. In the home.

"We just haven't seen the massive levels of community broadcasting across the state that would make it necessary to initiate this order statewide," Bookman said.

Community transmission occurs when a person tests positive for the new coronavirus but health officials cannot find a source for their exposure, such as traveling or contacting a known infected person. State health officials have identified the spread of the community in several Colorado counties, inducing Denver and Eagle.

Colorado needs to expand access to testing in the coming months so that health officials know where people still get sick after the state's social distancing policies are more effective, Bookman said.

"We are behind where we should be," he said. "There should have been widespread evidence supported at the national level from the start."

"Potential for a resurgence,quot;

One challenge that state and local officials will face is determining when to lift closing orders.

Policies may work to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and, in turn, potentially ease the burden on hospitals. But they come cheaply as businesses close and residents cut spending.

It is also unknown, according to experts, whether there will be an increase in new cases when people return to work and to public spaces. Other countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, such as China, are beginning to lift their closings.

"There is always a potential for a resurgence, if there are still people out there who are still sick," said Kathryn Colborn, director of surgical results research and applied research at the Anschutz medical campus of the University of Colorado.

State health officials have said they are concerned about the shortage of hospital beds as more people get sick.

If about 40% of the Denver area population were to become infected with the new coronavirus in the next 12 months, there would be around 195,000 patients, 6,510 of whom would need beds, according to a study by the Harvard Global Health Institute and ProPublica.

"One thing you really need to consider in all of this is whether you can suppress transmission long enough to prepare hospitals and health care systems for the number of cases they might see," Colborn said.

David Migoya and Kevin Hamm of the Denver Post contributed to this report.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.