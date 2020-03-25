Conor McGregor donates more than $ 1 million for coronavirus relief

%MINIFYHTML673f3059fc1a5387e556a555ba6e5a5011% %MINIFYHTML673f3059fc1a5387e556a555ba6e5a5012%

Conor McGregor is donating more than $ 1 million in medical supplies to hospitals, after making a passionate plea encouraging Ireland to go into "total closure,quot; to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The UFC star revealed his promise in messages sent to Irish politician Paschal Donohoe, who approached McGregor and asked him to continue his message of social estrangement.

"Today I am buying myself 1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to deploy to all combat hospitals in the Leinster region," McGregor told Donohoe. "Our most affected region, to date."

He added: "St. James. Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont. Vincent & # 39; s. Where would we be without these brave men and women? I don't know. God bless you and keep you safe!"

McGregor told Donohoe that he believes the government should take more steps to protect people.

"We need more units on the street to enforce this Pascal blockade! It's been too lax! Construction sites should be closed. Are they open for what? We can always build again after this. In every way. But We must put Health before wealth. I respect you and your team and I think you are doing the best job possible. They have all impressed me. Like the nation. I feel that we are moving in the right way, it just seems to me that it's not all the way.

"I urge to the end! & # 39; All in & # 39; is the term we should use here. It will slowly cost us our lives. Seeing what is happening here in Ireland and around the world is heartbreaking for me. I pray. God hasten the Minister and thank you for the message and your service to our nation. "