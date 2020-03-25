Home Local News Company prioritizing essential medical supplies during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info...

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you have been waiting for an Amazon order, you can expect more delays.

The online shopping giant says it prioritizes medical supplies, baby formulas and other essential supplies.

Amazon Prime typically promises two-day delivery, but now most delivery dates say they'll arrive in late April.

