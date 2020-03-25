Company prioritizing essential medical supplies during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you have been waiting for an Amazon order, you can expect more delays.

The online shopping giant says it prioritizes medical supplies, baby formulas and other essential supplies.

%MINIFYHTML7bd5245e1cb9c72f348164e55ea5d68213% %MINIFYHTML7bd5245e1cb9c72f348164e55ea5d68214%

Amazon Prime typically promises two-day delivery, but now most delivery dates say they'll arrive in late April.

%MINIFYHTML7bd5245e1cb9c72f348164e55ea5d68215% %MINIFYHTML7bd5245e1cb9c72f348164e55ea5d68216%

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.