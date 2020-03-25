Colton Underwood reveals lifetime struggle with his sexuality

Colton Underwood it is not being contained in his new autobiography.
In his new book The first timefirst Single The front man is opening up about his struggles with his sexuality. According to PersonsThe 28-year-old writes that he began to wonder if he was interested in men when he was in elementary school, which led him to search, "Am I gay?" In Internet.
"I didn't know who it was," he writes. "And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Go on, you're fine.' So that puzzled me. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it. "
This search to find himself was made more difficult by the intense harassment he endured from a young age. He says he not only struggled with his sexuality, but also with his weight, which his peers scoffed at.
He shares: "They called me fat, four eyes and four lips, because I used to lick my lips, so I constantly had a red ring around them … It was a little heavy, and that, combined with being socially uncomfortable, led me to a really difficult moment. I didn't believe in myself. And I was super insecure. "
Colton eventually lost weight as he became more involved in high school athletics, earning the position of captain of the soccer team. However, his new status as the great man on campus put pressure on him in other areas of his life, namely his sex life or the lack of it. "It was one of those things where you hear something so often that you start to believe it," he says. "I thought, maybe I'm gay. The soccer team captain should have sex and drink, right? But he wasn't."
She stayed true to her Christian values throughout college and beyond, maintaining her virginity even when she started dating the Olympic gymnast. Aly Raisman.
When the couple finally broke up, the footballer signed up to be one of the men who competed for Becca Kufrinaffection of High school. Thanks to his time in the program, he got the role of The Bachelor, with producers making the most of their virgin state.
Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
But, even though he was surrounded by beautiful women, he says he still "fought against gay rumors." "They would say,‘ he's gay, he's hiding it. " No. But I've been there, done that now, "Underwood insists.
The 28-year-old ignored the speculation and is now happy to share: "I finally found someone I really want to be with."
That person is Cassie Randolph, the same girl for whom he climbed a fence in his season of The Bachelor.
Together, they are quarantined at Cassie's parents' house, where she is retrieving him while recovering from the coronavirus. He recently told his followers, "Cassie brings me food, water, and medicine. It's been amazing … If I wasn't here with Cassie and her family, it wouldn't be good."
Your book The first time It is available for purchase on March 31.
