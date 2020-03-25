Colton Underwood reveals lifetime struggle with his sexuality

Colton Underwood it is not being contained in his new autobiography.

In his new book The first timefirst Single The front man is opening up about his struggles with his sexuality. According to PersonsThe 28-year-old writes that he began to wonder if he was interested in men when he was in elementary school, which led him to search, "Am I gay?" In Internet.

"I didn't know who it was," he writes. "And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, 'Go on, you're fine.' So that puzzled me. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I'm not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it. "

This search to find himself was made more difficult by the intense harassment he endured from a young age. He says he not only struggled with his sexuality, but also with his weight, which his peers scoffed at.