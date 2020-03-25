Colton Underwood reveals he questioned his sexuality due to child bullying

It's been a revealing week for Colton Underwood, High school Alum, who recently said that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was finding it difficult to treat it.

The reality star, while explaining that he was fine, declared that the most difficult part was breathing. Moving on from his fight with COVID-19, High school alum shared her fight with bullying.

Again, Colton tapped his social media account this week to share his thoughts on some of his most personal moments in life, including his experience with child teasing.

Colton shared that for years, he actually questioned his sexuality because kids would always say he was gay, Just Jared has learned. The former NFL player has a new book, The first time, coming out later this week on March 31.

People Magazine, which collected excerpts from the memoirs, shared a passage in which Colton explained that he was relentlessly harassed as a child. Other children would call him "fat,quot;, "four lips,quot; and "four eyes,quot;. Underwood said he used to constantly lick his lips so he always had a red ring around him.

Colton shared that he was "a little heavy," and in conjunction with poor social skills, it was a difficult time in his life. Underwood shared that he did not believe in himself and that he was "super insecure,quot;. According to the reality star, because he heard it so often about himself, he began to wonder if it was true.

His position on the soccer team only made things worse for him, because he didn't live up to the stereotype.

Since he was the captain of the football team, it seemed like he was supposed to drink and have sex, but he wasn't. The star added that he decided not to share his problems with anyone close to him, including his family.

According to Underwood, rumors of his sexuality continued during the filming of High school. Other cast members said behind his back the entire time that he was secretly gay. Fortunately, he has been able to leave it all behind now. As fans of the show know, Colton is now dating Cassie Randolph. He was the winner of his season.



