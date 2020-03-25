Colorado Home Stay Request Frequently Asked Questions

%MINIFYHTML9369a9d0f223034ed2d604ce29942d0e11% %MINIFYHTML9369a9d0f223034ed2d604ce29942d0e12%

On Wednesday, Governor Polis issued Executive Order D2020-017 directing Colorado residents to stay home due to the presence of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a public health order that defines critical emergency personnel, infrastructure, government functions, and other activities that are exempt from the directives of this executive order.

The Governor's Office has posted the following frequently asked questions.

%MINIFYHTML9369a9d0f223034ed2d604ce29942d0e13% %MINIFYHTML9369a9d0f223034ed2d604ce29942d0e14%

When does the order take effect?

The order will take effect on Thursday, March 26 at 6:00 a.m. and is scheduled to last until Saturday, April 11, 2020, unless terminated or modified by another Executive Order.

%MINIFYHTML9369a9d0f223034ed2d604ce29942d0e15% %MINIFYHTML9369a9d0f223034ed2d604ce29942d0e16%

Why is the order necessary?

On March 5, 2020, the CDPHE Public Health Laboratory confirmed the first suspected positive result of the COVID-19 test in Colorado. Since then, the number of confirmed cases has continued to increase. We must all take these precautions to preserve public health and safety throughout the State and to ensure that our health service delivery system can care for sick people. The Polis administration, along with other state, local and federal authorities, has taken a wide range of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overloading our health care resources. The economic impacts of COVID-19 are significant and threaten to undermine the economic stability of many Colorado residents and local businesses. The period of economic disruption should be minimized by minimizing the spread of the virus. We must take steps to shore up economic security, employment, community cohesion and community recovery.

Where does the "stay home,quot; order apply?

The governor's executive order includes the entire state, except for areas where a county health authority obtains CDPHE approval to modify the order. Unless you're working for a critical business or doing an essential activity, you should stay home. Work from home is allowed and encouraged whenever possible. Although this order does not apply to critical businesses, social distancing will be mandatory for those businesses that remain open.

What is the difference between the order of stay in the home and the social distance?

Stay at Home makes it very clear that Colorado residents must take extreme measures to avoid contact with anyone outside their home and to minimize contact in public places that may be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus. Social distancing is an important first step in preventing the spread of a disease like COVID-19 that allows people to carry out their daily activities while taking additional health and safety precautions.

Is it mandatory or just a guide?

This order is mandatory.

How will this order be enforced?

This order is an executive order, which means it is Colorado law. It is illegal to violate the law.

Will the Colorado National Guard enforce this order?

No. The Colorado National Guard will support logistics, transportation, and medical response efforts. The Guard will not enforce this order. Residents who suspect that someone is violating the order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents can also file a report with the Attorney General's Office at [email protected] if the local police or a local public health agency does not respond.

How does this affect local municipalities that have already taken steps to issue stay-at-home orders?

Any local jurisdiction can set requirements that are more restrictive and everything that was in place remains in place.

Will grocery stores be open?

Yes, essential services will continue to operate, including but not limited to: supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, clinics and healthcare operations, garbage / sanitation, public transportation, and public benefit hotlines (i.e. SNAP, Medicare).

Can I order food / groceries?

Yes, grocery delivery will be available, as well as food delivery, driving, and takeaway options.

Will liquor and cannabis stores be open?

Yes. Items will be for sale only for off-site consumption and social distancing should be practiced.

How can I get medical attention if I need it?

If you feel sick, call your doctor, a nurse hotline, any telehealth hotline set up specifically for COVID-19 (check with your insurance company), or an urgent care center. If you experience symptoms or are currently isolated, you should stay home and follow the guidelines provided by your doctor. Do not go to an emergency room unless necessary. Non-essential medical care such as eye exams and dental cleaning should be postponed. Whenever possible, health care visits should be conducted remotely. Contact your healthcare provider to see what telemedicine services they provide.

Can I get a prescription or other health care needs?

Yes. Pharmacies and other medical services will remain open. If possible, you should request that your prescriptions be sent to your home.

Will public transportation and shared transportation be available?

Public transportation and shared transportation should be used only for essential trips. When possible, walk or drive yourself.

Will Colorado roads be closed?

No, the roads will not be closed in Colorado. You should only travel if it is essential for your work or health.

Can I take an out-of-state flight?

Planes and any other form of travel should only be used if absolutely necessary.

What if my home is not a safe environment?

If it is not safe for you to stay at home, you can and urge to find another safe place to stay during this request. Please reach out so we can help you. You can call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact the local police.

What about homeless people who can't stay home?

The administration wants to protect the health and safety of all Colorado people, regardless of where they live. State agencies are partnering with community organizations to provide funds and resources to ensure that our homeless population has a safe haven. The Department of Local Affairs is working to obtain a list of cold weather shelters on the Balance of State Continuum of Care with; Contact information, locations, bed counts, closing dates. Additionally, DOLA is working with state and local partners that serve our uninhabited Colorado residents through a homeless team across the state. The first meeting is Monday, March 23, 2020 1-2pm. HUD has also developed a continuous care infectious disease (CoC) toolkit to prepare for and control the spread of infectious disease in shelters.

Can I leave home to care for an elderly or sick family member or friend?

Yes. Be sure to practice social distancing and wash your hands often. Older people and people with suppressed immune systems have an increased risk of getting COVID-19.

Does the Stay order mean I can't take my kids to the park?

State parks will be open. Families will still be able to go out, even to local parks and outdoor spaces that remain open, and walk, run, or bike, but must continue to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people. Municipalities are encouraged to extend park hours to encourage spacing and to close parks where visitors routinely violate spacing guidelines. Playgrounds are closed because they present a high risk of increasing transmission.

Is childcare open?

Licensed child care remains open under the specific guidance of public health. We are working to ensure that all essential workers have access to child care services, so we are licensing new centers and those that may have closed, in an emergency, to ensure that there are enough places for children of essential workers. For urgent child care needs, contact 2-1-1.

Can I pick up the meals provided by my child's school?

Yes. Schools that provide free food services to students will continue to pick up and take home.

How about my pet?

Pet supply stores and veterinary services will remain open. You are allowed to walk your dog and seek medical attention for your pet if required. Be sure to practice social distancing while walking, keeping at least 6 feet away from other neighbors and your pets.

What is a critical business or operation under the order?

Health care operations, including:

● hospitals, clinics and health centers without an appointment.

● medical and dental care, including outpatient providers.

● research and laboratory services.

● wholesale and medical distribution.

● home health care companies, workers and assistants.

● pharmacies.

● pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

● behavioral health care providers.

● Veterinary care and livestock services.

● nursing homes, residential health care, or group care facilities

● Manufacturers and suppliers of medical supplies and equipment, including durable medical equipment technicians and suppliers.

● This does NOT include health clubs as defined in C.R.S. § 6-1-102 (4.6), gymnasium and exercise gyms, and similar facilities.

All medical, dental and veterinary care provided pursuant to this Order must comply with the guidelines established for fort

h in Executive Order D 2020 009.

Critical infrastructure, which includes:

● public services that include power generation, fuel supply and transmission.

● oil and gas production field operations.

● public water and wastewater.

● telecommunications and data centers.

● Transportation and infrastructure necessary to support authorized companies.

● hotels and places of accommodation.

● companies and organizations that provide food, housing, social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged people, people with access and functional needs, or people in need.

● growing food and plants, including agricultural crops, livestock, food processing and manufacturing, animal feed and food products, processing, selling commodities, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain .

Critical critical manufacturing, including:

● food processing, manufacturing agents, including all food and beverages.

● chemicals.

● medical equipment supplies or instruments.

● pharmaceutical products.

● sanitary products.

● telecommunications.

● microelectronics / semiconductor.

● agriculture / farms.

● paper household products.

● any business that produces critical or incidental products for the processing, operation, development, manufacturing, or delivery of any of the product categories included in this part

Critical critical retailer, including:

● grocery stores, including all food and beverage stores.

● cultivate and produce stands.

● service stations and convenience stores.

● restaurants / bars (take away / delivery only as defined in the Executive Order ____

● marijuana dispensary.

● firearm shops.

● hardware store, farm supplies, and building supplies stores.

● establishments dedicated to the retail sale of food and any other household product (such as cleaning and personal care products).

● Pet shops and armories.

● Liquors and marijuana.

Critical services, including:

● garbage collection, processing and disposal and recycling.

● mail and shipping services, and locations that offer PO boxes.

● laundries and dry cleaning services.

● cleaning and maintenance of buildings.

● child care services (following the requirements described in the exemptions below).

● supply and repair of automobiles (including retail dealers that include repair and maintenance, provided that retail activity ceases).

● warehouse / distribution and compliance.

● funeral parlors, crematoriums and cemeteries.

● pastoral services in person for people who are in crisis or who need services at the end of life, provided that social distancing is observed as much as possible.

● storage for critical businesses.

● animal shelters, animal rescues, zoological facilities, animal sanctuaries and other related facilities.

Media

● newspapers.

● television.

● radio.

● other media services.

Financial institutions, which include:

● Banks and credit institutions.

● Insurance, payroll and accounting services.

● services related to financial markets.

Providers of basic needs for economically disadvantaged populations, including:

● homeless shelters and collective care centers.

● food banks.

● human service providers whose role includes direct patient care in state licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and supervision of individuals both in the community and in state licensed residential facilities; those who operate community shelters and other critical human service agencies that provide direct care or support.

Construction, including:

● especially for housing and housing for low-income and vulnerable people.

● specialized trades such as electricians, plumbers.

● other companies and related professionals for whom they provide the necessary services to maintain the security, sanitation and critical operation of the residences.

Critical services necessary to maintain the security, sanitation, and critical operations of residences or other critical businesses, including:

● defense and security related operations that support the State of Colorado, local government, the US government. USA Or a contractor for one or all of them.

● law enforcement.

● fire prevention and response.

● application of the building code.

● security.

● emergency management and response.

● building cleaners or janitors.

● general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor.

● automotive repair.

● Disinfection.

● Snow removal.

Suppliers that provide critical services or products, including logistical and technological support, services and child care:

● logistics.

● technological support for online and telephone services.

● child care programs and services.

● government owned or leased buildings.

● critical government services.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.