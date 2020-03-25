College life on campus affected by coronavirus, "New Normal,quot; home placement tests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Important changes are coming for high school students preparing for college tests.

The College Board announced that all high school students will be able to take advanced placement tests at home.

The two-hour exams will now be replaced by a 45-minute home test covering material that students should have learned in March. It will not include multiple choice questions.

The College Board also recognizes that students may need additional help to prepare for the exam. It offers optional daily lessons for most AP courses. They will start streaming here on YouTube tomorrow.

The board's website says, "The lessons will be taught by AP teachers across the country and can be used in conjunction with the work you are giving to students."

The SAT dates for March and May have been canceled. The June SAT test is still available.

The April SAT date has been rescheduled for June.

The I-Team repeatedly asked the board if it would consider doing SAT tests at home. In response, a spokesperson would only say that "… will provide additional future satellite testing opportunities for students as soon as possible in lieu of canceled administrations."

If you are a senior in high school, find the college you are considering attending. Some schools undergo optional tests, excluding the need for ACT and / or SAT scores as a result of this emergency year. Concordia University Texas is among those who waive the requirement.

And, if you can't visit your dream college right now because campus visits are canceled, many offer virtual tours instead.

College Board Complete Statement:

