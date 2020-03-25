COAI Urges Subscribers to Use Data Networks Responsibly to Unlock Infrastructure for Critical Services – Latest News

With the government imposing a 21-day blockade to combat the spread of the coronavirus, industry body COAI has urged mobile consumers to use data networks responsibly, so that critical services can run smoothly on infrastructure of communications. The appeal of the COAI to the public comes at a time when data usage has increased nearly 30 percent in recent days as a result of blocking measures, work from home and social distancing measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a full blockade for 21 days on Tuesday in an unprecedented move to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Shortly after the announcement, the Center said that all highway, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

%MINIFYHTMLfcf3177a17bdec14a785712fa858b18811% %MINIFYHTMLfcf3177a17bdec14a785712fa858b18812%

COVID-19 has claimed 9 lives in the country and more than 550 people affected by the viral infection. Fears also could rise that it could be further affected as the global coronavirus drops to 17,000.

"We are asking people to use the network responsibly … to avoid any trivial use of the internet and networks … to make remote work, online education, digital healthcare, payments and other critical services, they can run smoothly and seamlessly, "Cellular Director General of the Indian Operators Association (COAI), said Rajan Mathews.

Mobile device users can also do their part by choosing to time some of their online activities during off-peak hours, for example, early in the morning or late at night, he said.

Mathews said there has been a 20-30 percent increase in demand for data in the past few days alone as states and Union Territories imposed blockades and took steps to encourage social distancing and Work From Home to control the spread of the coronavirus.



It is pertinent to mention here that video streaming platforms like Netflix and social media giant Facebook are reducing bit rates for videos on their platforms as part of their efforts to help mitigate congestion on mobile and broadband networks. .

Netflix said it will reduce traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 percent while maintaining quality of service for users in India.

Facebook said it will temporarily reduce video bit rates on its platform and Instagram in India.

Companies like Amazon Prime Video are also temporarily reducing bit rates, a measure of the amount of data being transferred, to ease pressure on the infrastructure of the telecommunications network.

The move by these companies came after COAI wrote to the government urging it to issue instructions to transmission platforms to initiate measures to ease the burden on network infrastructure, which is necessary for "critical,quot; functions at this time.