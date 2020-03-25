Classification of each revelation of the masked singer

the Masked singer march in

We've been on the Fox reality series for two and a half seasons, and we've seen a total of 36 unmasked celebrities, some with bigger reactions than others. Responses have ranged from "oh,quot; to "OH MY GOD," and we are looking back at all as we rank each reveal from worst to best, least shocking to most shocking, least exciting to most exciting. Yes, all three at once!

%MINIFYHTML47087547ad211a219091db93d4a7015013% %MINIFYHTML47087547ad211a219091db93d4a7015014%

Some of us realized that we completely forgot. And there are some that we will never, never be able to forget, no matter how hard we try, either because the eyes of her costume burn in our soul forever, or because it was Sarah Palin performing "Baby Got Back,quot;. Could you name the 36 celebrities before scrolling down? Give it a try, we gave you Palin for free.