City of San Francisco lawyer closing rebel rebel event ’at nightclub in defiance of coronavirus health order – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco City Attorney has ordered the owner of a club venue to cancel an illegal party that is being planned in violation of the city's shelter health order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

City attorney Dennis Herrera said Set San Francisco, which Herrera characterized as a "dishonest event promoter," has been selling tickets to a March 27 party titled "Lehar (Multinotes, Diynamic, Afterlife)" at 251 Cocktail Club, an event space at 251 Rhode Island St.

The promoter's website has been offering tickets to the event as recently as Wednesday morning, with prices ranging from $ 5 for "guest list,quot; buyers to $ 780 for a VIP ticket package, private booth and two "premium bottles,quot;. Tickets are listed as non-refundable.

In a press release, Herrera said that his office was working with the San Francisco Police Department to enforce the shelter-in-place order for the city and force the owner of local 251 Rhode Island St. to cancel the event. Among other things, the city order prohibits all public and private meetings except carefully defined essential activities.

“There have been many acts of decency, kindness, and silent heroism as the Franciscans try to keep their neighbors safe during this pandemic. This party, unfortunately, is not one of them, "Herrera said in a prepared statement." The way someone acts in a crisis says a lot about them. The people behind this party have completely failed in their responsibility to the public, they are involved in a cynical scheme to defraud people knowing that this event will never happen, or they are putting lives at risk in a dangerous attempt to benefit from a public health emergency. "

"All of that is unacceptable. Gathering 200 people in a club is exactly what needs to be done right now. I would create a powder keg for this virus to explode in our communities. We are not going to let that happen. "

Herrera said that while statements were made to the police department that the event had been canceled, it was still being marketed online and tickets for it were still being sold Tuesday morning.

A letter from Herrera sent to the property owner at 251 Rhode Island Street LLC ordered the event's cancellation and promotions to stop, stating that the property owner is responsible for any violation that occurs on the property.

Failure to comply with the public health order during an emergency is punishable by a fine of up to $ 1,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both. The property owner will be responsible for violations, as well as civil penalties, and all running costs if the event is not canceled.

Set San Francisco was also promoting another event for March 27 at the Public Works nightclub at 161 Erie St. from 10 p.m. at 4 a.m. It was unknown if this event was also canceled or if the city attorney's office was working to close it. Set San Francisco continued to promote the event until Wednesday morning.