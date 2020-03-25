Citing viruses, Putin suspends the vote to keep him in power

"Please don't think 'this doesn't concern me.' It concerns all of us," he said. Ignoring that message, he warned, would mean that “what is happening today in many western countries, both in Europe and abroad, may become our immediate future. All recommendations should be followed. "

"You need to protect yourself and your loved ones, to show discipline and responsibility," he added. "And believe me, the safest thing now is to be home."

While he told most people not to return to work during the vacation week that begins on Saturday, Putin said the order to stay home would not apply to employees of stores, pharmacies, public transportation, banks and government offices. The move suggests that despite a series of warnings in recent days about the risks of a health crisis in Russia, authorities believe they can prevent a dangerous outbreak like the one seen in Western Europe without closing the country.

Putin's critics turned to social media as soon as the president finished speaking to complain that the partial shutdown didn't go far enough and to warn that the week-long holiday would only send people to the streets and parks and would destroy the already limited. efforts in Russia for social distancing.

Putin made it unclear whether the Kremlin would continue as planned with its biggest event of the year: nationwide celebrations on May 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany. Current plans include a large military parade through central Moscow and large spectator gatherings.

Russia reported a sharp jump in confirmed cases on Wednesday, with 163 new infections totaling 658. While those numbers are low compared to what's happening in much of Western Europe and the United States, the number of new infections was the largest. a day's rise in the country still, alarming that Russia could be following the same path as the countries that have been most affected.

Russia's relative success in slowing down the spread of the virus has fueled a heated debate over whether official statistics can be trusted, and government critics insist, without solid evidence, that the Kremlin had concealed the scale of the problem, such as Soviet leaders did so after the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded in 1986.