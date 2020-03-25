Citing the death penalty, the UK Court blocks the submission of "Beatles,quot; ISIS evidence to the US. USA

WASHINGTON – The British government must hide key US evidence for the trial of two Islamic State detainees because the Trump administration has not ensured that the men will not be executed, the British Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.
The detainees were half a cell of four British ISIS who were handling western hostages, some of whom were beheaded in propaganda videos, and whose victims were nicknamed The Beatles because of their accents. Captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in early 2018, the detainees, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, are being held by the US military in Iraq.
The ruling in a lawsuit was a major setback for senior law enforcement officials in both countries. The British government had stripped the two men of their citizenship and had agreed to share evidence about them for use in a US trial without guarantees that they would not face capital punishment, even though Britain abolished the death penalty.
"No further assistance should be provided for the purpose of any proceedings,quot; against men "in the United States of America without appropriate death penalty guarantees," wrote Judge Brian Kerr.
The fate of the two detainees has been a difficult question since an American-backed Kurdish militia, the Syrian Democratic Forces, captured them. In October, when the Turkish army After moving to northern Syria after receiving the green light from President Trump, the US military took them into custody of a Kurdish prison and held them in Iraq.
"This is a big problem," said Robert M. Chesney, professor of national security law at the University of Texas. "The decision is a tremendous blow to the United States government's plan to prosecute the Beatles in an American court. Of course, the problem could be solved by focusing on life imprisonment and giving up the death penalty. But that is a pill. bitter to swallow given the magnitude of their crimes. "
In fact, the ruling raised the question of whether Attorney General William P. Barr would change the position of his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, and agrees that the maximum sentence that US prosecutors would seek against the two men was life in prison. That would solve the problem by preventing British officials from sharing the key evidence.
Marc Raimondi, a spokesman for the Justice Department, expressed his disappointment with the ruling and said law enforcement officials were considering his next move.
"As our investigation of these individuals continues, we will work with our UK counterparts on a way forward, in accordance with our shared commitment to ensuring that those who commit acts of terror are responsible for their crimes," he said in a statement.
The evidence the British gathered was crucial to any trial, former US police officials said. The men are said to have covered their faces while interacting with the hostages. To strengthen the case beyond a reasonable doubt that they are indeed two of the four Beatles, prosecutors need supplementary material gathered by Britain on their backgrounds, associations, radicalization, movements and activities.
British officials had yielded to US demands that their prosecutors receive the evidence unconditionally, in part because the British feared the alternative would be for the Trump administration to send the two Britons to the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. .
The families of Beatles victims have He opposed that idea both as a matter of symbolism: ISIS dressed western hostages in Guantanamo-style orange jumpsuits before murdering them, including James Foley, the American journalist who was beheaded in August 2014, and as a matter of substance. The military commission system at the base has proven to be dysfunctional and unable to quickly bring disputed cases to trial.
In a brief interview, Foley's mother Diane Foley urged the Trump administration to prosecute the men in federal court even without the death penalty. "Not prosecuting them is immoral," he said. "They must be held responsible for their horrible crimes."
Foley said he opposed the death penalty for detainees, adding that it would only "fulfill his wish for martyrdom."
The British government also declined to share evidence if the men are sent to Guantánamo, increasing the possibility of indefinite detention without trial. Furthermore, transferring them there would create a legal battle that executive branch officials want to avoid: if the government's claim is valid that the 2001 congressional authorization to fight al-Qaeda also covers the use of armed force against the Islamic State in Syria.
British officials initially sought assurances from the United States that they would not seek the death penalty in exchange for providing evidence, as is usually the case. But the Trump administration refused to grant them. American law enforcement officials wanted to seek capital punishment and argued that since the British government was essentially not dealing with its own disorder, it should not impose restrictions on the United States.
Eventually, the British government relented and agreed to share the evidence with the United States without death penalty guarantees. But Mr. Elsheikh's mother sued. A magistrate court judge rejected that case, and British officials had repeatedly told their American counterparts that they were confident they would also win the appeal.
But all seven British Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled that the British Home Secretary's decision to transfer personal data to police authorities abroad for use in capital criminal proceedings without any safeguards violated a data protection law passed in 2018.
The judges rejected the decision for limited reasons: that the British government had not carried out a legally required evaluation of whether it was necessary to share personal data and whether it was complying with certain rules. But several judges also thought that doing so would have been illegal, regardless of whether it was a violation of the suspects' rights.
The two men have given numerous interviews while incarcerated, initially unrepentant in tone and dodging questions about any personal guilt in the murder of the hostages. But as time went on, the men seemed more repentant and admitted to having rescued the western hostages.
One of the four, Mohammed Emwazi, died in a 2015 airstrike in Syria. Known as Jihadi John, he is believed to have personally decapitated American and British hostages. A fourth, Aine Davis, is incarcerated in Turkey on terrorism charges. Mr. Davis's extradition to the United States seems unlikely as the American-Turkish relationship continues to deteriorate.
British extremists were known for their brutality. They repeatedly beat the hostages they were holding incarcerated in Raqqa, Syria, the former capital declared by the Islamic State, and subjected them to submarines and mock executions.
In addition to killing Mr. Foley, Mr. Emwazi was believed to have killed the American journalist Steven J. Sotloff, as well as Abdul-Rahman Kassig, a humanitarian worker. The US government says the group beheaded more than 27 hostages.
The constellation of opinions in the British Supreme Court case does not offer sympathy for the two detainees. "It is difficult to imagine more horrible murders than those that Mr. Elsheikh and Mr. Kotey have committed," wrote Judge Kerr, calling their alleged crimes "monstrous,quot; and "heinous."
If brought to the United States, the men are expected to face charges in federal court in northern Virginia. Any trial would likely involve former hostages, especially from Italy, France, Spain, and Denmark, testifying and recounting the horrors they experienced while incarcerated by the Islamic State in Syria.
All four men had lived in West London. Mr. Kotey, born in London, is of Ghanaian and Greek Cypriot origin, while Elsheikh's family fled Sudan in the 1990s. Both men have been designated foreign terrorists by the United States.