WASHINGTON – The British government must hide key US evidence for the trial of two Islamic State detainees because the Trump administration has not ensured that the men will not be executed, the British Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

The detainees were half a cell of four British ISIS who were handling western hostages, some of whom were beheaded in propaganda videos, and whose victims were nicknamed The Beatles because of their accents. Captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in early 2018, the detainees, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, are being held by the US military in Iraq.

%MINIFYHTMLe28318dc9410d44ddee613a5f02a43e911% %MINIFYHTMLe28318dc9410d44ddee613a5f02a43e912%

The ruling in a lawsuit was a major setback for senior law enforcement officials in both countries. The British government had stripped the two men of their citizenship and had agreed to share evidence about them for use in a US trial without guarantees that they would not face capital punishment, even though Britain abolished the death penalty.

"No further assistance should be provided for the purpose of any proceedings,quot; against men "in the United States of America without appropriate death penalty guarantees," wrote Judge Brian Kerr.