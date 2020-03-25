Chris Evans Is A Parent In Trouble – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML73772f7b70b533b6c17c4b8e643e08a311% %MINIFYHTML73772f7b70b533b6c17c4b8e643e08a312%

Apple has released the first trailer for Defending Jacob, his upcoming titled and executive legal drama produced by Captain America Y The Avengers star Chris Evans.

Evans meets his Knives out Jaeden Martell, co-star of the limited series based on William Landay's best-selling novel.

Created and written by Mark Bomback (Planet of the Apes trilogy), Defending Jacob It tells the story of Andy Barber (Evans), a father who is dealing with the accusation that his son Jacob, played by Martell, is a 14-year-old murderer. What makes things even more complicated is that Andy is a deputy district attorney torn apart by his duty to his office and his love for his son.

Michelle Dockery plays Laurie, Evans' wife and Jacob's mother.

The series comes from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Morten Tyldum, Oscar nomineeThe imitation game, counterpart, Jack Ryan) directs the series and executive production. Bomback, who also serves as showrunner, executive producer for Evans and Morten Tyldum with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman for anonymous content.

Defending Jacob will premiere on April 24 on Apple TV +.

Check out the trailer above.