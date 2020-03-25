Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris reassures fans who are concerned about her and baby Aeko

Currently, some of Chris Brown's babies, Ammika Harris, were concerned about her and her baby, Aeko. Ammika reassured her fans by posting a prayer to Mother Earth.

See the photo Ammika shared on her social media account, along with a heartfelt prayer.

"Dear Mother Earth, let's heal together!" Ammika captioned her IG post.

Fans thanked Ammika for posting the message, and thanked her for updating them and letting them know she's fine.

Someone said, "At least in the midst of all this chaos, Mother Earth is healing a little bit," and a follower said, "Amen. Praying for the world to be completely healed."

Another follower said: ‘@thank you for posting I was worrying a bit about you and Aeko. However, this is the longest time that Mother Earth has really had a breather. I am praying for us, this is a time of fear and anxiety for everyone. Thanks for posting. & # 39;

One of Ammika's followers said: "I wish Mother Earth had an IG to see this."

Someone else said: ‘Yes. We have to learn to love her too, "and a follower posted the following message:" Yes, we will get over it and be fine. "

A commenter said: Casi Almost as beautiful as your baby! And mine too! No love like a mother's love, especially for her baby, "and another follower wrote:" As one. We need each other more than ever right now. "

Another sponsor said to Chris: "Mommy baby:" @ammikaaa our children are the same age, how did you lose your weight while fasting? "Thank you for sharing with us. & # 39;

Apart from this, Ammika showed her fans a new tattoo that was done on her chest. It is a simple red heart.



