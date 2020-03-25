China moves forward to awaken cinema with ‘Avengers’ Pics, ‘Inception’ and more as theaters slowly open – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML73d6ba7ab05e743e78001df038b8397611% %MINIFYHTML73d6ba7ab05e743e78001df038b8397612%

As the coronavirus reportedly continues to decline in China, film authorities are taking a new and new approach. Until the last count, there were about 500 theaters open at the second largest box office in the world. And as this expands, some of them will soon be playing favorites like the Avengers photos And, for those who are still trying to solve it, they will have a new opportunity to Start.

As we reported last week, Hollywood studios have been contacted about releasing catalog titles in the Middle Kingdom as it recovers. This is after the closure of all 70K display infrastructure in late January.

We understand that it depends on the authorities, but that at least four Avengers movies will be restarted from this weekend until June. These are based on local reports; Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

New releases of Warner Bros & # 39; are confirmed, although without specific dates. Interstellar Y Start, which were successes at the local level.

More than 500 movie theaters opened last weekend, and the hope is that normality will continue. A source says: "I think it's more about making the public feel comfortable going to the movies … People will have to be convinced."