China: Hubei eases restrictions after almost two months | News

%MINIFYHTML051f5979e42a3c27e8dbc531615be2d911% %MINIFYHTML051f5979e42a3c27e8dbc531615be2d912%

Government travel restrictions have eased in China's Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak began.

But after two months of strict lockout, many residents fear discrimination when they return to work.

%MINIFYHTML051f5979e42a3c27e8dbc531615be2d913% %MINIFYHTML051f5979e42a3c27e8dbc531615be2d914%

Al Jazeera's Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.