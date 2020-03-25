Cheesecake Factory Tells Homeowners It Can't Pay April Rent – Up News Info Los Angeles

CALABASAS (CBSLA) – The Cheesecake Factory has told its owners that it will not be able to pay the rent during the month of April due to economic stress amid the coronavirus closings.

According to the company, to meet "emergency government restrictions " Following state and local orders to close dining rooms, some restaurants have begun offering only take-out and delivery options, while some places have closed their doors entirely.

"The severe decrease in restaurant traffic has severely decreased our cash flow and inflicted tremendous financial blow to our business, "wrote President, Founder and CEO David Overton in a letter to owners.

"Because of these extraordinary events, I ask for your patience and, frankly, your help. Unfortunately, I must let you know that The Cheesecake Factory and its affiliated restaurant Concepts will not make any of its rental payments for the month of April 2020. "

The Calabasas-based company said it would pay the rent payments "as soon as reasonably possible."