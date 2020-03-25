Charges: Richfield Teen shoots man in the face during Bloomington drug deal – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 16-year-old boy from Richfield faces two counts of second-degree assault after allegedly shooting another teenager in the face during a drug deal earlier this month.

The Hennepin County District Attorney's office says the teenager and a 15-year-old boy were involved in the shooting, which occurred on March 6 in Bloomington.

The criminal complaint says the surveillance video shows the two teens in the 8300 block of Chicago Avenue South in Bloomington. The 16-year-old runs across a courtyard and off-camera before a red sedan pulls up onto the street. The car slows down when the 15-year-old and someone in the car start talking. Then the car stops on the sidewalk and shots are fired, with images showing an off-screen flash. The car drives off, and the two teens are seen running.

As Bloomington police drove to the scene, Richfield police officers noticed a red car parked on 66th Street West. Of the three occupants, two were not injured, but the third, a 19-year-old man, had sustained a gunshot wound to the face. Officers saw a bullet hole in the front passenger-side door, and another near the rear window. Investigators found three bullet casings at the scene in Bloomington.

On March 20, a search warrant was executed at the 16-year-old house and a gun was found in his room.

Both teens are currently in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. It is not yet known whether the 15-year-old has been formally charged.