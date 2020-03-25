Channel 4 Sets Coronavirus Content Action Plan – Deadline

Britain's Channel 4 has laid out an action plan to keep British viewers entertained for three weeks of blocking the coronavirus, including hosting an internet wedding.

The station detailed 12 programs that will form the backbone of its "creative response to the crisis." They include a mix of newly commissioned titles as well as adaptations to existing programs.

Among the new commissions is Wedding in running of the bulls, in which MultiStory Media, owned by ITV Studios, will help a self-isolating couple celebrate their nuptials online. The procedures will be supervised by First dates star Fred Sirieix, while other celebrities will also be part of the unusual festivities.

Other highlights include renowned artist Grayson Perry, who helps people pick up a brush at home at Swan Films. " Grayson Art Club (job title) and E4 Grime Gran on how not to be a penis in a pandemic. Made by Risky Roadz, it features an elderly woman, who has gone viral in the UK for spreading sensible wisdom about panic buying, advising the country in her own unique style during a daily speech at 11 p.m.

Channel 4 has also commissioned a series of rapid response documentaries on the coronavirus, including films from ITN Productions. Coronavirus: Can Our NHS Cope? Y Coronavirus: Can you avoid it?. True Vision will lean on user-generated content to follow a day in the life of the COVID-19 pandemic in Coronavirus: a day in the life (working title), while Britespark Films will examine what it's like to have the disease in Coronavirus: living with it (Work title).

Additionally, Channel 4 has launched its new daily tentpole live show, The Steph Show, performed by Expectation and Can Can Productions. Presenter Stephanie McGovern will host the show from her living room starting March 30, and her goal is to celebrate the everyday heroes who keep the nation moving, as well as share self-insulating ideas.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon said: “In these extremely uncertain and challenging times, public service broadcasters like Channel 4 play a vitally important role in keeping our nation together. We are here to inform the audience with reliable news and current affairs, to help them stay in touch with what is going on around them and, most importantly, to lift them up and make them feel connected to the rest of the world when be isolated at home. "

Program Director Ian Katz added: "I want us to be the place that captures and hopefully elevates the nation's mood, connects people and helps them overcome the coming months of uncertainty and isolation with a combination of helpful tips, things to do, fun that encourages and simple fun. "

Channel 4's action plan follows the BBC establishing similar measures to keep the nation informed and entertained. This included confirming plans, first reported by Deadline, to go ahead with studio comedy shows that include The Graham Norton Show Y I have news for you.