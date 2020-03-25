Challenging time for food charities in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML75c5925936369a4cff4ababf44e3c44911% %MINIFYHTML75c5925936369a4cff4ababf44e3c44912%

FORT WORTH and NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Food charities in Tarrant County are beginning to feel the impact of empty store shelves, as grocery store donations decrease even as demand increases.

Additional meats and food products that organizations often rely on are not available as the food supply chain adjusts to a sudden rush in stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It occurs when demand has more than tripled for some groups, and they have had to limit volunteers due to safety concerns.

"Depending on how long this lasts and how long we have to be in this mode, this could be quite costly for the Tarrant Area Food Bank," Julie Butner said Wednesday.

The organization's CEO had to withdraw marketing, development and administration staff on Wednesday to pack boxes of emergency supplies they were distributing to schools. That was above the normal supplies distributed to associated food pantries in the region.

Butner said TAFB was meeting demand, in part through additional supplies from the USDA.

However, the H-E-B supermarket chain has already warned that future deliveries may be limited. Butner said the company donated $ 75,000 to allow him to buy food to make up for the deficit.

He was also working on hiring restaurant employees who lost their jobs last week as temporary workers to replace volunteers.

"And that is going to cost us around $ 15,000 a week, for which we are not budgeted, and we don't have the funds for," he said.

In North Richland Hills, the Community Enrichment Center said it was only collecting about a quarter of its normal donations from grocery stores. He also delivered as much food in a week, as he usually does in a month.

"People who are really going to need it in a couple of weeks, we don't know what the supply will be," said Randy Clinton. "We don't know what the demand is going to be."

CEC has been distributing many of the emergency supply boxes to schools and had received additional shipments from TAFB, but did not expect that to last.

Community Link in Saginaw said it had moved to the direct access service, with boxes set up to control supply. He had run out of items like milk and eggs, and he cut the grocery store pickup entirely due to limited items available.

He also said that finances were an immediate and long-term concern, not only because of supply and demand, but also because of uncertainty about the support of partners such as churches, which are dealing with their own recession in available funds.