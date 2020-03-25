Cedar Hill ISD Keeps Families Nourished and Fit During Coronavirus Crisis – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Families at Cedar Hill ISD lined up for free school lunches on Wednesday to help stretch food budgets.

At the same time, P.E. teachers also want to make sure that young bodies keep moving.

"We are handing out chalk on the sidewalk," says Shelly Williamson, hastily waving to the smiling parents and children hanging from the car windows. "Chalk on the sidewalk and instructions on how to play hopscotch today!"

Williams teaches P.E. at Cedar Hill Plummer Elementary.

At least it did until the coronavirus threat forced students to continue their online class work.

"It was kind of crazy," admits Kendra Williams, who has two school-age children. "Just because we are at home, they think it is not the real school, because we are in pajamas and so on. I always have to tell them, this is school, it's just home school! "

So Williamson and his P.E. The teaching colleagues wanted to ensure that their classes were not left behind.

"My concern was that the children were not going to be active," says Williamson.

So her solution was dubbed Workout Wednesday, a creative way in which she and her colleagues hope to keep students active as the coronavirus forces online classes.

"We started the PE packages. Every Wednesday we are going to give the children something, saying "hey, we are thinking of you, and here is an activity you can do,quot;. So today we have hopscotch, sidewalk chalk, instructions, a QR code so they can get directions so they can play hopscotch. ”

A QR code for hopscotch instructions, but parents say an old-fashioned activity is just what it takes to cope with this new normal.

Mom Kati Terrell admits that if she couldn't get hers to move, they would be "sitting at home watching TV or playing games." Make them go away and keep moving. "

Cedar Hill employees say they know that exhausted parents are doing everything possible to provide, protect and keep students learning.

The exercise packs are just a little reminder they say, to encourage them to keep moving, too.

"They can't sit at home and just eat and stay in video games! They have to go out and do something," shares her mother Melissa Wilson with a smile.

Cedar Hill Superintendent Gerald Hudson says it's important for families to know that their schools will continue to be a resource for whatever it takes.

"We are doing this in all our places, happening the same things, because this is very vital for all or for the children," he said.

Those who missed Wednesday's exercise package can receive other online resources, as well as other courses.

"Many of us physical education teachers have also started our own flexible learning," adds Williamson. "We are posting exercise videos, exercise tips, daily food facts, and different things that come out each day." Everything is meant to "keep those kids moving!"

