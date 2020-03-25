CBS BS Anthony Mason this morning working from home amid the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLcf0bc518706b3d2d42bc17e607cccbb611% %MINIFYHTMLcf0bc518706b3d2d42bc17e607cccbb612%

CBS this morning Co-host Anthony Mason has joined a growing list of morning news anchors broadcasting from his home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Signing Wednesday morning from his Manhattan apartment, Mason said he was staying home as a precaution after a family member began showing possible symptoms of coronavirus. Co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokupil remained at the New York counter.

"Life in the pandemic: broadcasting from home this morning (cell phone resting on a stack of books). Quarantined at home. Everyone is fine. Just being super cautious, ”Mason tweeted.

Mason assured viewers that he felt fine, but wanted to follow government quarantine guidelines to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

Good morning americaRobin Roberts began broadcasting from his home on Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns due to his pre-existing conditions. And last week Today Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie began anchoring from her basement, after she decided to work from home as a precaution because she had a sore throat. Craig Melvin and Al Roker, co-hosts of the third hour of Today, they have isolated themselves and appeared in their homes after one of the producers of the program tested positive for coronavirus.