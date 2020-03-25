Cardi B calls celebrities for scaring the public with her diagnosis of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML465828d410d9e97852031857f95c768811% %MINIFYHTML465828d410d9e97852031857f95c768812%

WENN

Remembering other stars who have the means to get tested and treated, while many others do not, the hitmaker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; It also criticizes the government for the response to the crisis.

Up News Info –

Cardi B He has accused celebrities of "causing confusion" by making their coronavirus diagnoses public.

The 27-year-old rapper went to Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 24) to tell him about the multiple stars who have revealed their positive tests for the Covid-19 virus, such as Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris Elba Y Olga Kurylenko.

%MINIFYHTML465828d410d9e97852031857f95c768813% %MINIFYHTML465828d410d9e97852031857f95c768814%

Referring to the fact that some of the show business operators had stated that they had no symptoms, Cardi explained: "I want to inform these celebrities, the confusion that the general public has … if a celebrity says that I have no symptoms … but I went and got tested and got positive results, that causes confusion. That makes people say 'wait a minute, I went out … I might have it. I'm scared!'

%MINIFYHTML465828d410d9e97852031857f95c768815% %MINIFYHTML465828d410d9e97852031857f95c768816%

"The coronavirus is very real. First things first," he continued. "Many celebrities have the luxury of paying $ 34,000, or whatever it takes to get tested and treated. Many of these people don't have that money. Some people don't even have enough to pay for medical care. And I feel like everything this sucks, for coronavirus treatments, for tests, I feel like the government should take that shit, put that shit in the game, and not charge people for it. "

And while the United States currently offers tests to people ages 40 to 60 who have a cold, they have to wait four days to get the results.

"If you are positive for the coronavirus, they will tell you to quarantine your home and to return if your fever rises 100 degrees and a few degrees. I don't think it is correct," added the "Bodak Yellow" star.

<br />

Cardi's thoughts on the global pandemic, which she has been sharing on her social media pages, have already sparked the creation of a hit song.