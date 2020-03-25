Can you become immune to the coronavirus?

As the number of people infected with the coronavirus exceeds 450,000 worldwide, and more than a billion are locked away in their homes, scientists struggle with one of the most pressing questions of the pandemic: Do people who survive the infection become immune to the virus?

The answer is a qualified yes, with some significant unknowns. This is important for several reasons.

%MINIFYHTMLccef4fe8357a0f3e3c2256128fca6f4013% %MINIFYHTMLccef4fe8357a0f3e3c2256128fca6f4014%

People who are confirmed to be immune could leave their homes and help shore up the workforce until a vaccine is available, for example. In particular, health workers known to be immune may continue to care for the seriously ill.

%MINIFYHTMLccef4fe8357a0f3e3c2256128fca6f4015% %MINIFYHTMLccef4fe8357a0f3e3c2256128fca6f4016%

Increasing immunity in the community is also the way the epidemic ends: With fewer and fewer people to infect, the coronavirus will lose its foothold, and even the most vulnerable citizens will be more isolated from the threat.