Can you become immune to the coronavirus?

As the number of people infected with the coronavirus exceeds 450,000 worldwide, and more than a billion are locked away in their homes, scientists struggle with one of the most pressing questions of the pandemic: Do people who survive the infection become immune to the virus?

The answer is a qualified yes, with some significant unknowns. This is important for several reasons.

People who are confirmed to be immune could leave their homes and help shore up the workforce until a vaccine is available, for example. In particular, health workers known to be immune may continue to care for the seriously ill.

Increasing immunity in the community is also the way the epidemic ends: With fewer and fewer people to infect, the coronavirus will lose its foothold, and even the most vulnerable citizens will be more isolated from the threat.

Immunity can also bring early treatment. Antibodies collected from the bodies from which they have been recovered can be used to help those struggling with the disease caused by the coronavirus, called COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of plasma from recovered patients to treat some serious cases. A day earlier, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York would become the first state to begin testing the serum of people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who are seriously ill.

"It is a trial for people who are in serious condition, but the New York State Department of Health has been working on this with some of the best health care agencies in New York, and we think it is promising," Cuomo said. .

The body's first line of defense against an infectious virus is an antibody called immunoglobulin M, whose job is to stay alert in the body and alert the rest of the immune system to intruders like viruses and bacteria.

Days after infection, the immune system refines this antibody into a second type, called immunoglobulin G, exquisitely designed to recognize and neutralize a specific virus.

Refinement can take up to a week; Both the process and the potency of the final antibodies can vary. Some people produce powerful neutralizing antibodies against an infection, while others have a milder response.

Antibodies generated in response to infection with some viruses, for example, polio or measles, provide lifelong immunity. But the antibodies against coronaviruses that cause the common cold persist for only a year or three, and that may also be true for your new cousin.

A study in macaques infected with the new coronavirus suggested that once infected, monkeys produce neutralizing antibodies and resist further infection. But it is unclear how long the monkeys, or people infected with the virus, will remain immune.

Most people who became infected during the SARS epidemic, that virus is a close cousin of the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, had long-term immunity for eight to 10 years, said Vineet D. Menachery, a virologist at University. from Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Those who recovered from MERS, another coronavirus, saw short-term protection, Menachery said. People who have been infected with the new coronavirus may have immunity that lasts at least a year or two, he added: "Beyond that, we cannot predict."

Still, even if the antibody protection were short-lived and people were reinfected, the second fight with the coronavirus would likely be much milder than the first, said Florian Krammer, a microbiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NY.

Even after the body stops producing neutralizing antibodies, a subset of immune memory cells can effectively reactivate a response, he noted.

"You would probably have a good immune response even before you are symptomatic again and you can really reduce the course of the disease," Krammer said.

A crucial question is whether children and adults who have mild symptoms still generate a response strong enough to remain immune to the virus until a vaccine is available.

Dr. Marion Koopmans, a virologist at Erasmus University in Rotterdam, and her team have examined antibody responses in 15 infected patients and healthcare workers.

The researchers are also using stored blood samples from approximately 100 people known to be infected with one of the four coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

If those samples also show some immune response to the new coronavirus, Koopmans said, it could explain why some people, for example children, have only mild symptoms. They may have antibodies to related coronaviruses that are, at last, somewhat effective against the new one.

The fastest way to assess immunity is a blood test that looks for protective antibodies in the blood of people who have recovered. But first you must be tested.

Antibody tests are used in Singapore, China, and some other countries. But they are hitting the market in much of the West.

Last week, Krammer and his colleagues developed one of those antibody tests that could be extended in "days to weeks," he said.

The team validated the blood plasma test taken from three patients with COVID-19. The researchers are seeking fast FDA approval.

Dozens of other labs are also working on a dizzying list of tests, though they are also primarily based on sparse data that has not yet been reviewed by other scientists.

"It doesn't matter who makes them, as long as they're reliable, that's a super nice tool," said Krammer. Because this is a new coronavirus, the test should provide "basically a yes or no answer, like an HIV test: You can find out who was exposed and who was not."

On Wednesday, Public Health England officials said they had purchased millions of newly developed antibody tests and were evaluating them for patients to use at home. Citizens who discovered they had been exposed and now had some immunity to the coronavirus could return to normal life, officials said.

That would be particularly useful for healthcare workers. Those who know they have at least some immunity could be placed on the front line of emergency care, avoiding colleagues who have not been exposed.

"If this really goes on for months at a time, for 18 months as some people have projected, having healthcare workers who are immune to the virus will really be very helpful," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York.

But tests like these may not be of much use in diagnosing coronavirus infection as it progresses, due to the time it takes for the body to begin producing antibodies.

The Krammer test detects an antibody response three days after the onset of symptoms. However, since people may not show symptoms until 14 days after infection, it is too late for the test to be useful as a diagnostic tool.

However, finding people with potent antibody responses may help point the way to new treatments. Essentially, the antibodies extracted from the blood of the recovered patients are injected into the sick.

Several teams have already been working on such an effort, following China's first success reports. A Beijing-based company called AnyGo Technology has provided 50,000 tests to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and to hospitals in Wuhan, Beijing and Shanghai, according to its founder, Dr. Le Sun.

Dr. Shangen Zheng, a Chinese Army doctor, said his team had treated more than 10 patients so far and that data from many more plasma-treated patients in Hubei province is being evaluated.

This approach is actually "a very old-fashioned thing," Krammer said. It was used to save American soldiers infected with the Hantaan hemorrhagic virus during the Korean War, and to treat people in Argentina infected with the Junin hemorrhagic virus.

However, before the method can be widely used, scientists must address safety concerns, such as ensuring that the plasma taken from recovered patients is free of other viruses and toxins.

Pharmaceutical companies like Takeda and Regeneron hope to dodge some of those questions by developing antibodies against the coronavirus in the laboratory.

Ultimately, only with these tests will scientists be able to tell when a sufficient number of the population has become infected and immune, and when the virus has begun to run out of hosts.