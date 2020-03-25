Camila Cabello saddened by the decision to postpone & # 39; The Romance Tour & # 39; amid the coronavirus

WENN

Although he feels that it is the right thing to do in the midst of the global pandemic, the creator of successes in & # 39; Havana & # 39; You can't help but feel really heartbroken at having to disappoint your fans.

Camila Cabello has sincerely apologized to fans after making the decision to postpone his "The Romance Tour" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The "Havana" star was due to hit the road in Europe in May, before continuing through North America throughout the summer. However, the current crisis surrounding Covid-19 has led Camila to join the long list of musicians, either canceling or postponing live dates, as she explained to her fans in a long Instagram post on Tuesday, March 24. .

"I am truly heartbroken to say that we have decided that we should postpone our tour …," she wrote. "We cannot start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive ending in sight, I feel this is what we should do. We will do our best to reschedule it as soon as possible. We are about to wait for more information in the near future. I am very sorry, guys. I am very sad at the idea of ​​disappointing you. "

"I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. We've been working on something really magical and special and I'm still imagining their faces and just wanted to bring you the most dreamy experience possible. I promise to see you and hug you when it's safe and all of this Come in. One positive thing is the opportunity to create and continue making music that I'm also excited to share with you. Thank you for being there for me. And I always care about myself, I love you and I care about all of you. "

Concluding its publication, the first Fifth Harmony The singer ended with a message of hope.

"To all of you who are going through a difficult time right now, I am sending a lot of love and light in your own way, remember to be kind, loving and kind to yourself, let's be compassionate and take care of ourselves and others." she wrote. "When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting in the world will heal us."