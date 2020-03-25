Bulls name World Cup winner Jake White | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML09842eaff09568cb9f1ad25b1b0cfe2811% %MINIFYHTML09842eaff09568cb9f1ad25b1b0cfe2812%





The Bulls hope Jake White can change his fortune

The South African Super Rugby team, the Bulls, designated the Word Cup winner Jake White as their new rugby manager.

White replaces Alan Zondagh after the latter resigned following a poor start to the season that saw the team win just one of its six games before the coronavirus outbreak forced a pause in the campaign.

"We need to rebuild a winning culture at Loftus," White said in a Bulls press release.

"There is a great history and heritage here, and I look forward to adding my contribution to the Bulls' legacy."

White led the Springboks to the 2007 Rugby World Cup title, and most recently was with Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

He has also previously coached Australia's Sharks and ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby, and spent three years in Montpellier in the French Top14.

The Bulls are South Africa's most successful Super Rugby team with three previous wins in the Southern Hemisphere club competition.