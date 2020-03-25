Brooklyn Park man sentenced to 20 years for causing death of young son – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his two-month-old son, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday.

Derrick Johnson, 20, was sentenced to 240 months in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to the second-degree involuntary murder of his son.

%MINIFYHTML1b9820a3b2a1c742900ed41f6bcf08d813% %MINIFYHTML1b9820a3b2a1c742900ed41f6bcf08d814%

According to the criminal complaint, on September 3, 2019, police responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North in a report of an unconscious baby. Officers at the scene were unable to find the pulse and described the baby as feeling cold to the touch. After the baby was rushed to the hospital, the emergency room doctor told officials that he suspected the baby had died between 30 minutes and 2 hours before arrival.

%MINIFYHTML1b9820a3b2a1c742900ed41f6bcf08d815% %MINIFYHTML1b9820a3b2a1c742900ed41f6bcf08d816%

The baby suffered multiple fractures, including a bilateral complex skull fracture and bruising to the head, representing blunt force trauma. The coroner determined that the injuries were not the result of a fall or short fall.

During his guilty plea, Johnson admitted to intentionally hitting his son with the intent to cause harm. Johnson further admitted that the serious injuries he inflicted caused the death of his son.