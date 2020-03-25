Broncos, gambler Sam Martin agree to three-year deal, according to source

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Broncos, gambler Sam Martin agree to three-year deal, according to source

The Broncos agreed to strike a deal Tuesday with veteran bettor Sam Martin, likely ending Colby Wadman's time with the team.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here