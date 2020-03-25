Broadway star Aaron Tveit tests positive for COVID-19 virus

The outbreak of the fatal Coronavirus has left the entire world at an unprecedented stalemate. Countries are blocked and citizens are advised to remain inland until a way to combat this pandemic is discovered.

After celebrities like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Durant announced that they had been tested positive for the virus, Broadway star Aaron Tviet turned to social media today to break the news of their health as well. The actor famous for his role as a Christian in Moulin Rouge Live announced that he had shown no extreme symptoms, but a mild cold without fever. He also revealed that he had been in quarantine since theaters closed on March 12 and received his result on Monday.

"I feel much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild, a cold without a fever, as many are experiencing much more severe symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus," wrote Tveit. On Instagram.

He also added that he experienced a loss of taste and odor that can be an initial symptom for people who do not have a fever.

Here we expect a speedy recovery for the actor.