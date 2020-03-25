Britney Spears is seductive in a tight pink hot dress video: 'Womanizer' singer has never looked better

Britney Spears appears to be among celebrities who have turned to social media in an attempt to lighten the mood during the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The 38-year-old singer delighted her numerous Instagram followers with retroactive images, showing her posing for the camera in a revealing dress that left little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell looked gorgeous in the outfit, which was in bright black and pink colors and showed off her ample assets with her plunging neckline.

The musician appeared to be in the middle of a photo shoot, and she was standing in front of a bright red panel.

The "Womanizer,quot; artist seemed to be in the best shape of her life, as her mini dress accentuated her toned abs and legs.

According to the legend of the publication, the video was taken ten months ago, and the popular singer commented that red used to be her favorite color, but now hot pink was her new number one option, and she concluded explaining the purpose of the footage was to brighten the day of his admirers.

She wrote: "This was done ten months ago … oh how time goes by! Red used to be my favorite color 👠👠💋, but now with pink involved … I think hot pink can be my new favorite 🤔🤔🤔💕🌸🎀😉😉🌸 !!!! Just something to brighten up your day! ”

It wasn't long until Britney's huge fandom noticed the video and the post quickly gathered thousands of likes, as fans were quick to praise the singer for her great looks.

Apparently, the clip was a huge success, and people turned to the comment section to express their deep appreciation.

One follower simply replied, "We don't deserve Britney," while another's comment was, "Time flies and you are still the same strong, beautiful woman."

A second follower said this: “You look beautiful! Stay safe and healthy! Also, please bring back the catwalks for the fashion show! ”

This person shared: “Yes! And our eyes are so pretty. Get rid of that dark lining. Too hard. Living for this. Day = illuminated ⭐️ ".

Another sponsor explained: "I have been happy for the days since 1999, I love you ❤️ you, my princess 👸 🇩🇴🙌🏻 Thank you for making my day more joyful ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️".

Britney is a true queen and she is still doing her thing.



