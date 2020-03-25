Britney Spears calls for "Redistribution of wealth,quot; on her social networks amid the coronavirus outbreak

On her social media account, Britney Spears called for "redistribution of wealth," probably implemented by the government, and also demanded that workers support each other during the pandemic crisis that has stopped the entire world.

Page Six reported on the pop star's Instagram post in which she shared Mimi Zhu's writings. The publication said: "We will feed each other, we will redistribute wealth, we will attack,quot;, among other communist-sounding statements and creeds.

You can check out the singer's post for $ 58 million below:

Additionally, Spears shared a graphic along with the words, "Communion moves beyond the walls," and also added some emojis and the symbol associated with the Democratic Socialists of America. In response, the organization said in the comment section: "It's Britney, comrade!"

Fan reaction was mixed, with many people praising her supposed dedication to the redistribution of wealth in the United States, while others hinted that she is a simple "champagne socialist." Anyway, Britney doesn't really control her estate.

Her father Jamie Spears has controlled the star's fortune since 2008, but has continued to work and tour, including his Las Vegas residency that was eventually canceled. TMZ reported, however, that it may have had to close due to low ticket sales.

His official statement stated that he had to cancel the residence due to his father's poor health. As noted above, not everyone was convinced by his statement of equality, both morally and financially, including one user who said, "Let me know when you're ready to redistribute that wealth of yours."

Britney fans know that she has encountered difficult times repeatedly in the past decade, including her public collapse that led to her father's tutelage. Britney referenced this calamity, stating that while she didn't have all the answers, she knew how to stay strong during difficult times.

Earlier this week, Britney also took on people on social media who teased her appearance, including her bikini photos. The star urged commentators to stop being mean to each other on social sharing platforms, especially at times like these.



